Atlanta's Greek Orthodox Cathedral opens new Canakaris Athletic Field

What began as a dream years in the making has now become a symbol of faith, family, and community spirit.

The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta has officially opened the new Canakaris Athletic Field, a multimillion-dollar project blending faith and fellowship on one field.

Behind the cheers of its ribbon-cutting lies a story of generosity and legacy. Longtime parishioners Ron and Vicki Canakaris, minority owners of the Atlanta Falcons, helped bring the vision to life through their donation, along with contributions from the cathedral's parish and Annunciation Day School.

"We love the church, and we could have never achieved what we have done together without the strength of the church and God," said Ron Canakaris.

The Canakaris family says the field represents their shared passions for faith, family, and football.

"We really love sports and education, so this was natural in realizing those passions," Ron added.

"When we saw there was a real need and how many children will profit today and tomorrow… It's a real good feeling to give back," said Vicki.

What was once a dusty patch of land is now a vibrant athletic complex already home to Annunciation Day School's championship-winning soccer team. The field may soon also host training sessions for local youth leagues and Atlanta United programs.

"As part of Atlanta United, we want to make sure we're connected with all corners of the community," said Dimitrios Efstathiou, vice president of Atlanta United. "And when we knew this project was going forward, we said, 'Hey, we'd love to be here.'"

For students, the new field is more than just a place to play; it's a source of inspiration.

"It's really exciting. It feels like a privilege to play here," said Grady, a 12-year-old student-athlete.

"For the children, it's inspiring," added Adam Greenwood, principal of Annunciation Day School. "It gives them that vision of what the future could be, what it's like to play in a pro environment."

Church leaders describe the field as "a ministry in motion," one that nurtures both body and soul.

"It probably sounds strange, but in my parish where I grew up, sports was the anchor for the youth," said Father Chris Metropulos, dean of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral. "I think there are going to be so many lives touched from this whole experience here."

From the glow of the cathedral's murals to the gleam of its new turf, faith and community now share one field, a place where dreams take root and future champions are born.