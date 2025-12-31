Atlanta replaces Peach Drop with drones and fireworks for New Year's Eve celebration

Atlanta is ushering in the New Year with a major shift to its longtime tradition.

City leaders are officially moving away from the Peach Drop, replacing it with a citywide drone countdown and fireworks display designed to spread crowds across multiple neighborhoods rather than concentrating them downtown.

The drone countdown is scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m., followed by a midnight fireworks show visible from several locations across the city.

Officials say the new approach gives residents and visitors more flexibility — whether they choose to celebrate from a rooftop, patio, neighborhood business, or public viewing area close to home.

Multiple viewing spots across the city

The City of Atlanta has released a list of more than 20 locations where people may be able to watch or gather for the celebrations, stretching across Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown, and Southwest Atlanta.

City officials are encouraging people to check directly with businesses to confirm whether the drone and fireworks displays will be visible from each location.

One of those locations is New Realm Brewing Company, where staff say the goal is to create a neighborhood-style New Year's Eve experience.

"We're really focused on giving people room to spread out," said Jeff Benedict, the brewery's general manager. "Our whole beer garden — we have a large beer garden with a bunch of fire pits — will be open."

New Realm is hosting a ticketed event, complete with themed spaces throughout the building.

"We went with a retro theme through the decades," Benedict said. "Downstairs is more of your '60s and '70s vibe. Upstairs is more of a '90s and 2000s vibe. All the games fit that theme — it's about bringing some nostalgia back and having fun."

Free options also available

Not all locations on the city's list require tickets. Some viewing areas are free and open to the public, while others are tied to local businesses hosting special events.

City leaders say the goal is to allow people to celebrate safely without overcrowding any one area.

Safety reminders for the night

Atlanta officials are also reminding residents that fireworks laws can vary by city, and people should check local regulations before setting off any fireworks themselves.

The city says the decentralized approach helps reduce downtown congestion and allows for more effective public safety operations throughout the night.

A full list of New Year's Eve viewing locations is available now on CBSAtlanta.com.