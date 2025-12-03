Atlanta ranked No. 1 city in America for singles, new study finds

If you're single in Atlanta, there's a good chance you might find love here.

A-town topped a new list, compiled by WalletHub, ranking the best and worst cities for singles.

To help those who aren't in a relationship find love, the personal finance website compared more than 182 U.S. cities to see which are the most dating-friendly. They used data such as the amount of single people within the city's population, the number of online dating platforms, and the average price of a meal when you're dining for two. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions.

Then, the team determined each city's weighted average across the benchmarks to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to compile the rankings.

What they found is that Atlanta has a multitude of attractions — such as Centennial Park and the Botanical Garden — plus an extremely high number of restaurants and nightlife events. It's also among the best cities in terms of the number of shopping centers, spas, and social clubs per capita. The array of options offers singles a variety of activities for dates.

There's also plenty of fish in the sea. According to WalletHub, around 70% of Atlanta's population is single and has never been married, widowed, or divorced. Atlanta ranked as the 30th-most accessible city in the country, based on the share of people who walk, bike, or use public transportation, and it's easy to find a financially stable partner, since the city has the 16th-highest median annual household income, exceeding $85,000.

"The already difficult process of finding the perfect partner can be made even tougher when cities lack the conditions necessary to make dating successful," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst who helped create the list. "The best cities for singles have large, gender-balanced single populations, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor, daytime and nighttime activities. They also have reasonable prices for dating activities or high average incomes to help ease the sting of inflation."

Whether you're strolling down the Beltline, tailgating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, bar-hopping in East Atlanta Village, or swiping on Tinder if you're single and looking for love — Atlanta is the place to be.

Check out the top 10 cities for singles below:

Atlanta Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL Seattle, WA Denver, CO Austin, TX Pittsburgh, PA Orlando, FL St. Louis, MO Portland, OR



