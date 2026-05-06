Atlanta Michael Jackson impersonator brings King of Pop's legacy to life for fans

From the moves to the voice, to the way he connects with fans, one world-renowned Atlanta performer is honoring the influence of Michael Jackson.

CBS News Atlanta tagged along with him to the premiere of Michael at The Springs Cinema and Taphouse, where he met fans face to face, something he does often.

His name is Prince Michael Jackson, and he said he's been studying the King of Pop for 35 years.

"One of my earliest memories was watching Michael," said Jackson, "I watched him when I was three and started dancing in my mom's car for the neighborhood, and it grew from that."

Jackson said his first performance as Michael was at a coworker's wedding.

Since then, he has performed across the country, overseas and has impressed entertainer Rickey Smiley, who recently hired him to perform at a Michael Jackson-themed party.

He also performs for the community occasionally along the Beltline and at scheduled meet-and-greets.

He nails every detail: the style, the voice, and the moves down pat.

"I feel like it's just constantly watching Michael over and over again. There's one thing that he said that sticks in my mind: the greatest education in the world is watching the masters at work," he said.

For Jackson, this isn't just about looking the park, it's about what happens when people walk up.

From 'oo's' and 'ah's' to big smiles, fans are both amazed and delighted by his presence.

"That's why I love doing this. It brings nothing but joy to people," said Jackson. "Michael was love, and all Michael wanted to do was give love, and especially nowadays, it's really what we need."

Just a few steps away at every gig, show, or performance is Jackson's partner, Gary Stillwell.

"I basically assist him with all of his shows, making sure his costume is pressed and crisp," said Stillwell.

At the Springs Cinema meet-and-greet, Stillwell was helping bring the magic to life, offering fans props and styling them before they took a photo with Jackson.

"I love to see people's reactions when they see him," said Stillwell.

It's the type of magic that touches everyone involved, not just the fans.

"I feel like I get a little piece of that love that Michael got," said Jackson, "and it kind of makes me feel whole because I get to meet people that run up to me and tell me stories of meeting Michael, or being at concerts, or just loving him and just seeing the look in their eyes. Some of them think that they just met Michael, which is kind of funny considering he's no longer here, but just that joy. It's a beautiful thing. It really is."

Prince Jackson says he is now working to take this passion further with plans for a touring stage production called "Spirit of Michael," named for his official brand as exhibited on social media.

He told CBS News Atlanta he envisions the production featuring dancers and magicians, telling the story of Michael Jackson's life through performance in the ultimate tribute to the King of Pop.