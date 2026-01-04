Atlanta journalist deported by ICE continues reporting as Georgia officials push back on proposed detention center

A longtime Atlanta journalist who was deported last year says he is still reporting on Georgia communities — even from outside the United States.

Mario Guevara spent over 20 years covering the Latino community in Metro Atlanta. Last summer, he was arrested by Doraville police at a "No Kings" rally in DeKalb County and later turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Guevara spent more than 100 days in ICE custody before being deported to El Salvador.

Now, three months later, he says he is still receiving tips and questions from people across Metro Atlanta.

"Every day I receive tips from the community," Guevara said. "When people contact me, they want to know what is going on in their area."

Journalist Mario Guevara says he will continue his reporting work despite his deportation to El Salvador. Courtesy of Mario Guevara

Proposed detention facility raises concerns

One of the biggest questions right now centers on Social Circle, a small city of about 5,000 people located roughly 45 miles east of Atlanta.

Local leaders say they were surprised after The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is considering turning large warehouses in several cities into holding centers for detained immigrants.

The draft proposal reportedly includes facilities that could hold between 5,000 and 10,000 people each.

City leaders say they were not contacted

David Keener said the city did not receive any notice from the federal government before the report came out.

"We do not have the water and sewer capacity," Keener said. "That's probably the biggest reason. And most people in town are opposed to this facility locating here."

City officials say only one building in Social Circle might even be large enough to handle something like this.

What power do cities have?

Eric Taylor said the city is now trying to figure out what legal options it has.

"The city is actively trying to figure out what authority we have," Taylor said. "Unfortunately, the U.S. Constitution has a supremacy clause, which means the federal government is often not subject to city or state laws."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to ICE for comment but has not yet received a response.

Guevara speaks from experience

Guevara says the community's biggest concern should be how long people would be held inside and what conditions would be like.

"Nobody in jail expects a five-star hotel," he said. "But the food and conditions need to be tolerable."

He says he saw those conditions firsthand during the more than 100 days he was detained in Georgia.

Walton County officials push back

We also spoke with Wayne Bradford, who says he is completely opposed to the plan.

Bradford says he has contacted Mike Collins to find out what federal officials know and whether the plan could move forward.

For now, local leaders say they are watching closely — and so is Mario Guevara.