Atlanta Hawks respond to NBA shutting down Magic City promotion: "We are very disappointed"

The Hawks say the show will go on despite the NBA cancelling its plan to pay tribute to the adult entertainment club and Atlanta institution, Magic City.

"Magic City Monday" was supposed to happen next week during a game against the Orlando Magic.

Atlanta announced the plan in February, calling it a tribute to an "iconic cultural institution" with food — including the club's lemon pepper wings, a version of which is named for former Hawks guard Lou Williams — along with music and exclusive merchandise.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions. San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet wrote on his blog that celebrating Magic City "would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community," pointing to "the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that, after speaking with the Hawks, fans, and players, he believed " canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community."

The Atlanta Hawks' logo at midcourt is lit in red prior to an NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena on Feb. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

In a statement following Silver's announcement, the Hawks said that, while they were "very disappointed" in the league's choice, "we fully respect its decision."

"As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta - with authenticity - in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together," the team said.

The Hawks said that T.I. will still perform at halftime as scheduled, but the limited-edition hoodies made for the event will not be sold. All pre-ordered merchandise will be delivered, however.

The planned live recording of the Hawks AF podcast that was going to feature Hawks primary owner Jami Gertz, T.I., and Magic City founder Michael Barney has been scrapped. Any tickets purchased for the recording will be refunded.

And while fans won't be able to chow down on Magic City's famous lemon pepper wings at the game, State Farm Arena will still be selling its own wings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.