Hawks plan a Magic City tribute night with lemon pepper wings, T.I. and merch

The Atlanta Hawks have a bit of an unusual promotion planned for March 16: They're paying tribute to Magic City, the city's famed adult entertainment club.

To celebrate the "iconic cultural institution," the Hawks a planning a night filled with food — including the club's famous lemon pepper wings — along with music and exclusive merchandise.

The opponent that night? The Orlando Magic, of course.

"This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together 'Magic City: An American Fantasy'," Hawks principal owner, filmmaker and actor Jami Gertz said. "The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture."

Gertz was one of the producers of a five-part STARZ docuseries, 'Magic City: An American Fantasy' that explored the club's history and its place in both hip-hop and Black culture. The Hawks are also bringing in Atlanta native T.I. to perform at halftime, and there will be a special live pregame recording of a podcast about the club and impact it has on music, culture and sports.

Magic City will be serving two versions of the lemon pepper wings, including the ones named for former Hawks guard Lou Williams.

Said T.I.: "We doin' this one for the city ... Magic City."

