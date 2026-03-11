Atlanta Falcons officially release quarterback Kirk Cousins after 2 seasons

The Atlanta Falcons have officially parted ways with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins after two seasons with the team.

The NFL team announced the news on social media, saying that it would be a post-June 1 designation.

The move had been anticipated after general manager Ian Cunningham said in a radio interview in February that the team intends to release Cousins on the first day of the NFL league year, which was Wednesday.

"Had a good conversation with Kirk the other day and then Mike, his representation, as well. I let them know that our plan will be to release him the first day of the league year," Cunningham said. "Obviously, the contract structure allows for that to occur. Again, out of respect for Kirk and for Michael, I felt like that was the best decision, and the timing was right to let them know our intentions and our plan, so that they can put a Plan together for themselves. I feel like we owe that to him. I owe that to Kirk and his rep to be able to have that clarity moving forward."

Atlanta originally signed Cousins in 2024 to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, bringing in the veteran quarterback to stabilize the franchise. That same year, however, the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round, setting up what many viewed as a long-term transition plan.

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts following the Falcons 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Cousins started 22 of 34 games over the past two seasons, going 12-10. He threw a league-most 16 interceptions in just 14 games in 2024. While he was benched at the start of the 2025, he returned to the line up after Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.

After a Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints capped a four-game winning streak, Cousins said he hoped to return in 2026.

"I would love to be back here," he said at the time. "We'll see how things play out."

By releasing Cousins on Wednesday, the Falcons avoid triggering a massive 2027 guarantee of $67.9 million, which would have been locked in on March 13.

The move comes days after reports that the Falcons plan to sign Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his current team release him. Penix continues to recover from last year's injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.