Atlanta Falcons set to move on from Kirk Cousins, GM confirms

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

General manager Ian Cunningham confirmed on Atlanta sports radio station 92.9 The Game that the team intends to release Cousins on the first day of the NFL league year.

"Had a good conversation with Kirk the other day and then Mike, his representation, as well. I let them know that our plan will be to release him the first day of the league year," Cunningham said. "Obviously, the contract structure allows for that to occur. Again, out of respect for Kirk and for Michael, I felt like that was the best decision, and the timing was right to let them know our intentions and our plan, so that they can put a Plan together for themselves. I feel like we owe that to him. I owe that to Kirk and his rep to be able to have that clarity moving forward."

The decision comes just months after Cousins and the Falcons agreed to restructure his contract. According to earlier reporting from ESPN's Field Yates, the reworked deal did not affect any guaranteed money already owed to Cousins. His 2026 base salary was reduced from $35 million to $2.1 million, with the remaining $32.9 million shifted to 2027. That move created a $67.9 million vesting guarantee for the 2027 season that would have locked in March 13, the third day of the 2026 league year.

By releasing Cousins before that date, the Falcons avoid triggering the massive 2027 guarantee.

Atlanta originally signed Cousins in 2024 to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, bringing in the veteran quarterback to stabilize the franchise. That same year, however, the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round, setting up what many viewed as a long-term transition plan.

Cousins started 14 games in his first season with Atlanta, completing 66.9% of his passes for an average of 250.6 yards per game. He threw 18 touchdowns but also led the league with 16 interceptions. In Week 16, the Falcons benched him in favor of Penix because of performance issues. Cousins finished that season with a 7-7 record as a starter in the team's 8-9 campaign.

Penix took over as the starter in 2025 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. Cousins returned to the lineup and started seven of the final games, appearing in 10 total. He completed 61.7% of his passes for 172.1 yards per game, throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Falcons again finished 8-9.

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons jogs off the field after his team's 15-9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule / Getty Images

After a Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints capped a four-game winning streak, Cousins said he hoped to return in 2026.

"I would love to be back here," he said at the time. "We'll see how things play out."

Those plans have now changed.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently offered an encouraging update on Penix's recovery from knee surgery, saying the procedure was successful and expressing strong confidence in the young quarterback.

"The surgeon felt 1,000% secure in the medical procedure they went through, and they really felt his knee was going to be even better than it was before," Blank said. "He's on a successful rehab program. He's back in Atlanta. He's committed mentally, physically, he feels good."

When asked whether Penix is the long-term answer at quarterback, Blank was clear.

"I do think Michael is a franchise quarterback," he said.

With Cousins set to be released and Penix recovering, the Falcons appear ready to fully hand the franchise over to their former first-round pick as they enter a new chapter.