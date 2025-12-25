U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria, Trump says

The U.S. launched strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria on Thursday, President Trump said.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

Mr. Trump did not provide further details on the strikes, such as how many people were killed, who or what was specifically targeted, and how many strikes were carried out, other than to say they were "numerous perfect strikes.

In early November, Mr. Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to "prepare for possible action" in Nigeria after he alleged that Nigeria's government was not doing enough to combat the persecution of Christians there.

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" Mr. Trump wrote at the time.

This also comes about a week after the U.S. conducted a series of strikes on ISIS targets in Syria in response to the killing of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.