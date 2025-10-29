Election 2025: What you need to know about the Atlanta mayor's and City Council races

Election Day is Tuesday, and voters will head to the polls to choose whether Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will get a second term.

The race is nonpartisan, though Dickens is a Democrat. He faces former police officer Kalema Jackson, progressive Eddie Meredith, and Republican Helmut "Love" Domagalski.

While Dickens was an underdog in his 2021 election, he's in a much more favorable position this year. Atlanta has a long history of awarding mayors a second term if they seek reelection. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was an exception, but she didn't seek a second term.

To be elected Atlanta's mayor, candidates must win a majority of votes. If no one surpasses that threshold, the top two vote getters would advance to a runoff election on Dec. 2.

Dickens was elected in a runoff election in 2021 after finishing second in the initial election to Felicia Moore.

Dickens' campaign is spending $350,000 on ads, according to AdImpact, a firm that tracks advertising. He was the only candidate on air as of the week before Election Day.

Most of Atlanta's voters are in Fulton County, with a smaller number in DeKalb County.

What time are polls open in Atlanta?

Polls open in Atlanta at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., barring technical difficulties that may have individual polling places stay open later.

You can find your polling place and its hours on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

Can I vote early in the Atlanta election?

As long as you are registered to vote, you still have the chance to vote early in the Atlanta mayoral and City Council races.

Early voting locations in Fulton County are available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31. DeKalb County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find Fulton County's early voting locations here and DeKalb County's here.

What's on the ballot?

Along with the Atlanta mayoral election, all 15 of the seats on the Atlanta City Council are open. Seven incumbents are running unopposed, but three council members have decided either not to run for reelection or to run for a different position.

Among the open seats is the position of city council president. In February, current president Doug Shipman announced he would not seek re-election due to "significant medical challenges" his family is facing.

Four seats on the Atlanta Board of Education are also on the ballot. Two incumbents, Jennifer McDonald in District 4 and Tolton R. Pace in District 6, have at least one challenger. Two seats are open races with multiple candidates.

Nine of Atlanta's Municipal Court judges are running as well. Voters will choose whether each should be retained in office.

Voters will also cast ballots in the statewide race for the Georgia Public Service Commission. You can learn more about that race here.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

In 2024, about 199,000 people voted in the City Council At-Large election. About 75% of those votes were cast early in person, 5% cast by mail, and 20% cast in person on Election Day in person.

As of Tuesday, nearly 23,000 ballots had been cast before Election Day.

How long does vote counting usually take?

A little more than 97,000 people voted in the 2021 race for Atlanta mayor. DeKalb County first reported results almost an hour after polls closed, and Fulton County first reported votes about 15 minutes later. The election night tabulation ended at 1:49 a.m., with 99% of votes counted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.