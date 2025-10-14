Early voting begins Tuesday for Georgia statewide and city elections: What you need to know

Early voting for the November 4 general election started Tuesday morning in Georgia.

Voters across the state are electing mayors and city council members and, in some counties, deciding local measures and referendums.

Georgia Public Service Commission

The Public Service Commission sets rates for electricity, natural gas and telephone service. Its five members are charged with protecting the public interest.

Statewide, voters will elect two commissioners. They'll decide between incumbent Tim Echols and Alicia Johnson in District 2, and incumbent Fitz Johnson and Peter Hubbard in District 3.

Voters statewide cast ballots for each of the five seats on the commission, but candidates must live in a particular district. Currently, all five seats on the commission are held by Republicans.

State House District 106

There's a special election for State House District 106 in Gwinnett County.

Akbar Ali, Marqus Cole and Jamie Parker are running to replace Shelly Hutchinson. Hutchinson announced her retirement in August.

Signs direct people where to go to cast their votes on the first day of early voting at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on October 15, 2024, in Atlanta. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Atlanta

Mayor Andre Dickens is running for a second term. He faces three candidates, including Helmut "Love" Domagalski, Kalema Jackson and Eddie Meredith.

Among the open city council seats is the position of city council president. Seven city council incumbents are running unopposed. Three city leaders decided not to run again.

Four Atlanta Board of Education seats are also on the ballot. City elections are non-partisan.

Throughout metro Atlanta

Voters in cities throughout metro Atlanta, including Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton, are also electing mayors and council members.

How to vote

Early voting, also known as advanced in-person voting, continues through October 31.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24.

You can view your sample ballot, find a polling place and hours and verify that you're properly registered to vote on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.