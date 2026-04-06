Chicago Sky trading Angel Reese to Atlanta Dream for two first-round draft picks

The Chicago Sky are trading two-time All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two first-round draft picks. The Sky will receive the Dream's 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, while the Dream will also get swap rights to the Sky's 2028 second-round pick.

Reese had been the face of the franchise after the Sky drafted her No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. While she was named an All-Star in each of her first two seasons, and set the WNBA single-season rebounding record as a rookie, she ended last season on poor terms with the Sky, and a breakup always seemed to be on the cards, even though she told reporters in December that she planned to return to Chicago.

"Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

Late last season, Reese came under significant criticism for an interview she gave to the Chicago Tribune in which she criticized the front office, coaching staff and teammates. She eventually apologized, but was suspended for one half of a game. Between that suspension, a league suspension for accumulating too many technical fouls and a back injury, Reese missed the team's final four games.

"I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese said in September. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

In a post on X after the trade, Reese wrote, "An Angel's DREAM ATL WHAT UP?! @AtlantaDream"