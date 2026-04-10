Atlanta artist, Girl Scouts transform 17th Street Bridge with mural celebrating 2026 FIFA World Cup

An Atlanta artist is transforming a well-known bridge into an inspirational new landmark.

Miami-born Melissa Mitchell is a self-taught artist with an infectious personality reflected in her colorful and lifelike paintings found around Atlanta, a city she has called home for nearly 20 years.

Founder of design house Abeille Creations, Mitchell's latest project is a mural beautifully gracing the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station. It is also her largest, she told CBS News Atlanta.

The mural highlights Atlanta's role as a global sports destination, coming as the city prepares to host eight matches during this summer's FIFA World Cup.

The project was commissioned by the City of Atlanta through its Moving Atlanta Forward initiative.

"Right now we're getting ready for FIFA, the biggest opportunity of the year," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been passionate about the project since the very beginning.

"This is a passion of his to make sure that we are beautifully prepared," Mitchell explained. "I said, I'm just going to sketch it, so I put on a playlist, and it took me about three hours, and so once we got it primed, then we started painting."

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The colorful mural depicts over 100 soccer balls and the flags of the 48 countries playing in the World Cup.

The message, though, is bigger than sports.

"I did this on faith," Mitchell said. "Just trust in God. I just want people to be hopeful. This just reminds me that when you're dreaming, you're just not dreaming big enough."

Mitchell, a former Girl Scout, teamed up with more than 100 Girl Scouts to paint the bridge and bring her vision to life.

Mitchell said she wanted to pay them homage in a special way.

"These white lines are actually going to have a small green line in between it, and it's going to be representative of the Girl Scouts, literally weaving the world together," Mitchell said. "And if you look down, there's a Girl Scout trefoil in the design."

The mural will be officially completed and unveiled on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

Mitchell, Mayor Dickens, and Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Jai Ferrell will be making remarks.