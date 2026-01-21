Some airlines are dropping change fees ahead of the incoming winter storm. Here's what to know.

Ahead of this weekend's forecasted winter storm, many airlines are already dropping change fees so travelers can rebook their flights.

Travelers flying in or out of impacted airports, as specified by the airline, may have change fees or fare differences waived. Check with the individual airline for details:

What if your flight is delayed or canceled?

Under federal law, airlines must refund you if your flight is canceled and you opt not to rebook. That's regardless of the reason for the cancellation, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and includes non-refundable tickets.

The refund must be issued automatically to the original form of payment, not a voucher. Any refund should also include add-ons, according to ThePointsGuy.com managing editor Clint Henderson.

"You are entitled to a full refund," Henderson said. "That includes extras, like extra leg room, WiFi, anything that you've pre-purchased should also come back into your account."

But beyond that, airlines don't owe you anything else, under federal law, if the cancellation or delay is out of their control — like a winter storm. Still, Henderson says it doesn't hurt to ask. Even if they say no, it doesn't mean you're totally out of options.

"If you book the trip with a credit card that offers trip delay and cancellation protections, a lot of times, those insurance policies will kick in, and you don't have to buy extra insurance," he said. "This comes as part of the benefits package with a lot of the higher-end credit cards, so that's why I always tell people to book with a credit card that offers these protections."

For delays or cancellations within the airlines' control, like maintenance issues, each carrier has different policies for meal vouchers and hotel reimbursements. You can use the Department of Transportation's airline customer service dashboard to see what the 10 largest U.S. airlines promise.

If you find yourself trying to rebook, Henderson said, don't just count on getting in line behind everyone else at the counter. He also recommends having a verified phone number for the airline ready and the airline's app on your phone.

