3 Georgia teens killed in Florida crash during spring break trip; survivor hospitalized

A North Georgia community is grieving after three high school students were killed in a fiery crash while traveling to Florida for spring break, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened Monday morning along Highway 65 in Franklin County, Florida, involving four teens from Georgia who were headed to St. George Island to visit family and friends.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, three teens — Jackson Mobley, 18; Jaylyn Fehr, 17; and Charlotte Martin, 16 — died in the crash. A fourth passenger, Jamison Mobley, 17, survived and was airlifted to a hospital, where she remains in recovery.

Jackson Mobley, 18; Jaylyn Fehr, 17; and Charlotte Martin, 16, were killed in the crash. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

All four students attended Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming, Georgia, a private school serving roughly 300 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

In a statement, the school said it is mourning the loss of three "amazing, kind, smart, and loved students," while asking for continued prayers for the hospitalized teen and the families affected.

"Please join us in lifting up these students' families, and their friends in prayer," the school said.

Community remembers victims

Two of the teens who died, Fehr and Martin, were also athletes with A5 Gwinnett Volleyball Club.

Their coach, April Mifflin, described them as more than just players.

"They were teammates, friends, daughters, and bright lights within our community," Mifflin said. "Their impact reached far beyond the court."

The club said the loss has deeply impacted teammates, coaches, and families across the organization, calling it an "unimaginable loss."

Crash remains under investigation

Authorities say the teens were traveling together when the vehicle went off the road and crashed. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the wreck.

Officials also noted that not all of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Good Samaritans and an off-duty law enforcement officer stopped to help at the scene, actions officials say helped save the life of the surviving teen.

A community in mourning

Back in Cumming, Horizon Christian Academy has opened its chapel to students and families seeking space to grieve, as the community rallies around those affected.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says memorial crosses will be placed at the crash site to honor the three teens who died.

"When a life is lost in our community, no matter where someone calls home, we feel that loss together," the sheriff's office said.

As Jamison Mobley continues her recovery, both communities — in Georgia and Florida — are holding onto hope while grappling with devastating loss.