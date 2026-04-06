3 Georgia teens killed in fiery Florida crash on Highway 65 in Franklin County

Three Georgia teenagers are dead following a fiery crash in Florida, according to authorities in Franklin County.

The crash happened along Highway 65, where officials say the incident led to a fire and forced the roadway to shut down for several hours as crews responded and investigated.

Details about what led to the crash — including how many vehicles were involved and the sequence of events — have not yet been fully released.

Officials have also not publicly identified the victims, but confirmed they were teenagers from Georgia.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to contain the fire while securing the area. The highway closure caused disruptions as investigators processed the scene.

It remains unclear where in Georgia the teens were from or what they were doing in the area at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.