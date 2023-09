Zelenskyy facing GOP pushback on Ukraine funding as he meets Biden, lawmakers in D.C. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington Thursday in a bid to secure more aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia, but Republicans are drawing a hardline on any new spending, with money for Kyiv a sticking point in the looming government shutdown. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.