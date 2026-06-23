White House insists negotiations with Iran are progressing despite Israel-Lebanon tensions President Trump and Vice President Vance are claiming that Iran agreed to let nuclear inspectors enter the country, but Tehran is denying those claims. This comes as fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon threatens to derail U.S. negotiations with Iran. On Tuesday, teams from Israel and Lebanon will meet in Washington, D.C., to address the conflict. CBS News' Weijia Jiang has the latest.