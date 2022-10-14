Watch CBS News

Toddler memorizes sister's cheer routine

A 2-year-old named Liam joined his older sister's cheer squad on the sidelines – perfecting executing their routine. His mom said he learned what to do by watching his sister practice in their living room every night.
