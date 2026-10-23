Why Are We So Thirsty For Reality TV Again? Dancing With the Stars is breaking voting records even after 35 seasons, cringe Love Is Blind clips are breaking the internet, and Love Island is still breaking hearts week after week... It seems we are having a reality TV renaissance. But what's behind it? Are we yearning for people to be "real" and "messy" in an online world so otherwise polished? Or are we falling for a trap? Is reality TV the furthest thing from reality of all? Vlad and Kelly are breaking it down in the very first episode of Straight Up. Sponsored by Ketel One Vodka. More