Watch CBS News

The return of the Gruffalo

In 1999, children's book author Julia Donaldson created a monster: "The Gruffalo," an award-winning story about a mouse who conjures a terrifying beast. With illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the book was a runaway bestseller. Now, the pair has released their third book in the series, "Gruffalo Granny," which has become the U.K.'s bestselling book of the year (of any genre), and the fastest-selling picture book ever. They talk with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about their creative partnership, and about books that address big ideas for small people.
15m ago (05:13)
Videos
The return of the Gruffalo

The return of the Gruffalo

Almanac: October 11

Almanac: October 11

The extraordinary joy of Ethel Kennedy

The extraordinary joy of Ethel Kennedy

Pope Leo on White Sox playoffs

Pope Leo on White Sox playoffs

The moment Hurricane Isaias made landfall

The moment Hurricane Isaias made landfall

Secret Service director warns of unprecedented threats

Secret Service director warns of unprecedented threats

"Tulsa King" star Garrett Hedlund talks season 4

"Tulsa King" star Garrett Hedlund talks season 4

The legacy of Mike Ditka, Chicago Bears icon

The legacy of Mike Ditka, Chicago Bears icon

Kingfish plays "Voodoo Charm"

Kingfish plays "Voodoo Charm"

Kingfish plays "Bad Like Me"

Kingfish plays "Bad Like Me"

Kingfish plays "Nothin' But Your Love"

Kingfish plays "Nothin' But Your Love"

What happened to Amelia Earhart?

What happened to Amelia Earhart?

The Dish: Restaurateur Kevin Boehm

The Dish: Restaurateur Kevin Boehm

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Latest details of ICE shooting in NYC

Latest details of ICE shooting in NYC

Trump touts diesel deal with Putin

Trump touts diesel deal with Putin

Isaias drenches the Gulf Coast

Isaias drenches the Gulf Coast

Eye Opener: Isaias hammers the Gulf Coast

Eye Opener: Isaias hammers the Gulf Coast

Axios: AI leaders planning "day after" scenarios

Axios: AI leaders planning "day after" scenarios

Delta slashes 2026 profit outlook

Delta slashes 2026 profit outlook

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News Sunday Morning

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

WJZ News 8am

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area Morning Edition Weekend 6am

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

WBZ This Morning 8am

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

CBS Colorado Mornings Weekend

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles Weekend 6am

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS Miami News Sunday Morning

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

CBS News New York Sunday 8am

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia Weekend Morning

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA News This Morning Sunday 8am

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

GoodDay Faves

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Latest Texas News & Headlines

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue