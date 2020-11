The Mom Project CEO: "Women are in the fight of their lives right now" According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 865,000 women dropped out of the labor force in September -- four times the number of men. Those figures hit home for The Mom Project founder and CEO Allison Robinson, who has been advocating for moms in the workplace as a business imperative. Robinson tells CBSN why their mission to rewrite the working-mom narrative is resonating.