Watch CBS News

Texas redistricting battle sparks debate over gerrymandering

The Texas House of Representatives is set to reconvene Monday after Democrats fled the state last week to halt a congressional redistricting vote that could give Republicans five more seats. The protest has sparked debate over the practice of gerrymandering, or the manipulation of geographical electoral boundaries to favor a certain party. CBS News political contributor Joel Payne and Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan join with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue