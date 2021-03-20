Rural communities struggle with access to vaccination sites as distribution efforts ramp up Vaccine distribution efforts in the U.S. are ramping up. President Biden has promised enough doses for all adults by the end of May. Part of the plan to reach that goal is to make the shots available at more than 20,000 pharmacies nationwide. But access to physical pharmacies is not an option for many people, particularly those who live in rural areas. Dr. Michael Hogue, dean of the School of Pharmacy at Loma Linda University and president of the American Pharmacists Association, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.