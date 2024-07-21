Rep. Dean Phillips says President Biden "does not" have Congress' confidence, should drop out Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat who challenged President Biden for the presidential nomination and ultimately endorsed him, tells "Face the Nation" that "it is time to step aside and turn this over to a new generation." Phillips added that Mr. Biden "does not" have the confidence of Congress, and he is calling this week for a "secret ballot expeditiously, when we're back here this week, to present privately to the president to show him where Congress stands."