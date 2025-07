Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 6, 2025 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Weijia Jiang speaks with Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York and the director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, in the aftermath of President Trump's newly signed "big, beautiful bill." Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are ongoing in central Texas after devastating flash floods killed dozens.