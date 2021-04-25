Live

Oakland warehouse fire kills at least 24

At least 24 people are dead after a warehouse fire in Oakland, California. Officials say the investigation into what started the deadly fire could take days. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins CBSN from Oakland with the latest details.
