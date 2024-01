Non-profit works to preserve the history of old buildings and prevent demolition waste In an effort to keep the historic fabric of Savannah, Georgia, alive, Mae Bowley and Re:Purpose Savannah deconstruct old buildings facing demolition, salvaging unique items ranging from bathtubs to door hinges and selling them out of their warehouse. It also prevents waste in landfills, Bowley says. CBS News' Janet Shamlian is in Georgia with more.