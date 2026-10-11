Noah Kahan: Songs of sorrow and joy The song "Stick Season," which Noah Kahan posted on TikTok in 2020, propelled the singer-songwriter from Vermont into a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy-nominated artist, with sold-out stadium shows. Now, his fourth album, "The Great Divide," with lyrics that describe friendships lost, family divisions, and bouts of depression and anxiety, has topped the Billboard chart. Kahan talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about battling for mental health, and why he's now looking forward to accessing joy in his music. More