New York City Marathon set for Sunday

More than 50,000 runners on Sunday will be taking on the iconic 26.2-mile course through the Big Apple in the New York City Marathon. Ted Metellus, senior VP of events for New York Road Runners, joined CBS News to discuss the race.
