"Mr. Irrelevant": David Corenswet on playing a real-life superman In 1983, running back John Tuggle was the NFL's "Mr. Irrelevant," the not-so-flattering nickname given to the last player drafted each year. But while Tuggle would prove himself on the gridiron by persisting against great odds, he was also tested against even greater adversity when he was diagnosed with cancer at age 23. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with star David Corenswet and director Jonathan Levine about their new biopic, "Mr. Irrelevant," and with Tuggle's teammate Leonard Marshall, about the inspiring story of the ultimate underdog, who kept getting knocked down – and kept getting back up. More