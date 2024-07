Massive fires burn parts of the West The Park Fire in Northern California engulfed homes and grew across 146,000 acres in about two days. A man is in custody and faces arson charges related to the wildfire, according to officials. This comes as firefighters battle the Jasper wildfire in the Canadian Rockies. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Chico, California, and CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from Hinton, Canada.