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Kelly Clarkson feud with store goes viral

Singer Kelly Clarkson took to social media this weekend to share her experience with a store called Art of Play, claiming the staff looked at her as if she couldn't afford a $15,000 item. The toy store responded, saying Clarkson had tried to buy a singing and dancing bird that wasn't for sale. Clarkson then responded, saying that wasn't true and posting a grainy photo that apparently shows the item hanging on the wall with a price tag next to it. SiriusXM radio host Lamar Dawson joins CBS News to discuss.
1h ago (02:55)
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