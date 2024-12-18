Watch CBS News

Jeff Bezos meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is slated to meet with President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago after Amazon pledged to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. CBS News political reporter Libby Cathey has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.