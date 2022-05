Israel faces backlash over police attack at funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh The Israeli minister of public security says officials will investigate the actions of its police officers during the funeral of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports, and then Noura Erakat, a human rights attorney and associate professor at Rutgers University, joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.