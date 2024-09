Israel launches major airstrikes over Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge Israel carried out one of its most intense bombardments against the Hezbollah militant group Thursday night, launching dozens of airstrikes over Lebanon. The aerial barrage comes just after Hezbollah's leader vowed revenge for a series of deadly device explosions that targeted the group's members this week. Both Lebanon and Hezbollah blame Israel for the attacks. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more.