Inspiration4 civilian astronaut, cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux writes a note to her younger self

Inspiration4's first all-civilian mission to space aboard a SpaceX rocket will include St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old represents the hope pillar of the mission and will be the youngest American to travel to space. As she prepares for this historic journey, Arceneaux writes a note to her younger self for our Emmy-nominated series, Note to Self.
