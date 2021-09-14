Inspiration4 civilian astronaut, cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux writes a note to her younger self Inspiration4's first all-civilian mission to space aboard a SpaceX rocket will include St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old represents the hope pillar of the mission and will be the youngest American to travel to space. As she prepares for this historic journey, Arceneaux writes a note to her younger self for our Emmy-nominated series, Note to Self.