How businesses in one Arizona community are struggling to stay afloat amid pandemic A recent survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that almost 60% of small businesses in America are worried about permanently closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially hard-hit is the state of Arizona, which suffered once when the virus struck in March, then again during a deadly surge in July. Mola Lenghi visits two businesses along one Main Street struggling to survive both economic and personal tragedies.