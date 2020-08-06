Live

Watch CBSN Live

How businesses in one Arizona community are struggling to stay afloat amid pandemic

A recent survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that almost 60% of small businesses in America are worried about permanently closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially hard-hit is the state of Arizona, which suffered once when the virus struck in March, then again during a deadly surge in July. Mola Lenghi visits two businesses along one Main Street struggling to survive both economic and personal tragedies.
