Live

Watch CBSN Live

Horse refuses to let man stop giving neck rub

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a horse named Levi insisting upon a neck rub and TV host Jason Silva blowing a baby's mind. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.