Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Donald Trump, February 14

Fresh off the Republican debate in South Carolina, Donald Trump joins “Face the Nation” to discuss his performance on stage, his attacks of George W. Bush and the Iraq war, and his chances in South Carolina. The interview aired February 14, 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.