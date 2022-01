First lady Jill Biden visits Kentucky to survey tornado recovery efforts First lady Jill Biden is visiting Kentucky to survey the recovery efforts after the area was devastated by a tornado outbreak last month. The state's governor just signed a new $200 million relief bill, and lawmakers extended the state of emergency to mid-April, paving the way for more federal assistance. Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate joins CBSN to discuss the latest recovery efforts in the state.