Face the Nationn: Pelosi, Homan Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...As Congress readies for the joint session to count the Electoral College votes four years after President-elect Donald Trump's supporters stormed U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi says the violence "didn't end that day," noting the attack on her husband in their home that followed the next year, and Tom Homan, set to be President-elect Donald Trump's "border czar," reiterated on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the incoming administration will concentrate on "public safety threats and national security threats" in its plans for mass deportations starting on "day one."