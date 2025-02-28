European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas on Face the Nation | Full Interview Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, sat down with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan to discuss the Trump administration's approach to the war in Ukraine and the strained relationship with the European Union. HRVP Kallas was one of the European leaders who traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to hold meetings with leaders about why the U.S. should pledge stronger support for Ukraine against Russia.