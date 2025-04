Detained Columbia student said he feared appointment to be a U.S. citizen was "honey trap" Mohsen Mahdawi, a green card holder, was arrested earlier this week in Vermont. He was among the students who led protests at Columbia University against the Gaza war. He is not charged with a crime, but the Trump administration wants him deported. Prior to his detainment, Mahdawi told CBS News about his fear that a long-awaited appointment to become a U.S. citizen was a "honey trap."