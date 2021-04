Boston Globe makes fake front page with Trump as president The Boston Globe distributed their paper with a fake opinion page featuring Donald Trump as president of the United States. The page says it is April 9, 2017, and the header is a story titled "Deportations To Begin." Beside it another story reads "Markets sink as trade war looms." CBSN speaks with The Boston Globe's opinon page deputy managing editor Kathleen Kingsbury to discuss why they ran the fake page.