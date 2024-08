Author Kristopher Jansma talks new WWII book "Our Narrow Hiding Places" In his new book "Our Narrow Hiding Places," author Kristopher Jansma takes a chilling, charged look at a forgotten part of history, when tens of thousands of people in Netherlands died during a Nazi blockade at the end of World War II. The book blends real events - including those experienced by Jansma's family - with fiction. Jeff Glor has more.