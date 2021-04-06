Live

Watch CBSN Live

Are you an ambivert?

In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” Wall Street Journal reporter Elizabeth Bernstein talks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about the difference between extroverts, introverts and ambiverts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.