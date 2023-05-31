Watch CBS News

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, May 31st, 2023

Today, the Allen Premium Outlets will reopen for the first time since the mass shooting that killed 8 people earlier this month. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill to raise the country's borrowing limit.
