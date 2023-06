President Biden's comments on China's leader, East Texas heat fatality, Ercot power concerns, Where to find a cooling station, property tax bill latest, and Ken Paxton impeachment trial update

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, June 21 President Biden's comments on China's leader, East Texas heat fatality, Ercot power concerns, Where to find a cooling station, property tax bill latest, and Ken Paxton impeachment trial update

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On